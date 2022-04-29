Why are we relying on nonprofits to provide water quality results? Why isn’t the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Environmental Service, the state health department or state natural resources department providing official, private lab certified, daily test results to us online every day, seven days a week, until this problem is fully resolved?
Why aren’t water barriers in place to hold all particulate emissions and solid waste, with crews removing waste from the barriers to stop it from entering the river?
We pay high taxes. We deserve first-class service. Charge all expenses to a project code and force the city to fully reimburse the state, or withhold state funding to the city to recompense the costs.
We don’t need politicians just talking during an election year. We need politicians forcing the city and state to act quickly, or passing legislation to hold the entities accountable with imposition of fines and mandatory dismissal of supervisors and administrators for gross incompetence. We hire many out-of-staters for city and state jobs in order to attract skilled, talented managers, so there needs to be a hiring event to replace all incompetent managers at the plant.
Not only do we need to fix this problem fast, but we need proper management in place to ensure it never happens again.
It is time for fast, positive action, not just talk.
