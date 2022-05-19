Students at Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School in Dundalk have been rehearsing for several months, and the time has finally come. This weekend, they take the stage to perform an adaptation of Disney’s Broadway production “The Little Mermaid, Jr.”.
More than two years have passed since the students have been able to celebrate the arts on stage. The show was scheduled to debut in March 2020, but we would soon find out the universe had other plans.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all performances were canceled, and we weren’t sure when the show would go on. Flash forward to spring 2020, our cast, crew and teachers are ready and excited for the upcoming production, which involves students in grades 4 through 8.
Although many of our original cast members are now alumni, we still have familiar faces as part of the production.
For example, original cast member Krislina Hutson, who is now cast as the character Sebastian said, “It feels different from before when I was playing Flounder, but it feels good that we are finally able to perform.”
Cara Luu-Petrus, who is now playing the role of the character Flounder, said, “I am excited to participate. This has been so fun to perform on stage and be with friends.”
Showtimes are May 20 and May 21 at 6:30pm. To find out more about Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School, visit www.olhsl.com.
