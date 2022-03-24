Based on the road signs on Merritt Boulevard in recent weeks, it appears Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is on a mission regarding trees. Nothing wrong with that. We all love trees; they are quite beneficial to our environment and quality of life.
I did find it ironic, however, that Olszewski was promoting trees directly across from North Point Government Center Park — an open space that he, in concert with his father, John Olszewski, Sr. has been trying to sell for commercial redevelopment for more than 10 years.
Trees rank high in popularity next to moms, apple pie and our American flag. Hopefully, one day, everyone will have an “Olszewski tree” — compliments of our tax dollars.
Trees are a welcome distraction from the stresses of everyday life — providing shade, safety and shelter for all. One of my favorite pastimes is sitting under a tree, drinking a refreshing lemonade while reading a good book. Call me a skeptic, but I’m wondering if our county executive is using trees to distract us from his political shortcomings.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the tree became the centerpiece of Olszewski’s upcoming county executive campaign. Not sure what else he could tout in the accomplishment department over the past three years.
I can almost envision his campaign speech: “I eagerly raised your property taxes. But vote for me; I gave you a tree!”
Homicides have reached record highs during my administration. The sounds of gunshots and news of assaults seem to be a regular occurrence. But “vote for me; I gave you a tree!”
The reports of our children being bullied and assaulted in our schools on my watch have become commonplace. But “vote for me; I gave you a tree!”
During my tenure, the simple act of taking your family to the mall has become hazardous duty. But “vote for me; I gave you a tree!”
I proudly boasted about creating an inspector general’s office to combat corruption in Baltimore County, but quickly tried to undercut its independence when a few of my cronies felt the heat. But “vote for me; I gave you a tree!”
Olszewski, I really do appreciate the “free” trees. However, your tax increases have helped cripple the ability of many parents to provide a decent quality of life for their families. Many of these parents also suffer daily anxiety, hoping their children make it to and from school safely. Senior citizens are reluctant to shop or walk their dog after dark, fearing for their well-being. It’s been a long three years. Elections do have consequences.
So, good on you, Olszewski, for the trees!
However, I find it sad that so many of your woke actions and policies have placed you so out of step with the citizens you were elected to represent. Can’t help but wonder why “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”
