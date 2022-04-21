I have spent many hours over the past several weeks speaking to residents, community associations and business owners in this area and the one thing that stands out is that they do not feel that the leaders of Baltimore County are listening to them, I mean, really listening to them and actually hearing what they have to say.
The North Point Government Center Park which was once the North Point Junior High School was deemed “no longer needed for school purposes,” according to the deed, and sold by the Baltimore County Board of Education back to Baltimore County for the sum of $5 on Oct. 22, 1981.
Baltimore County split the property into a retail parcel and a county parcel, according to an amended and restated contract of sale. The county sold the retail parcel to Vanguard Commercial Development, Inc. for an amended contract amount of $7.6 million.
I will not go into the legality or validity of the contract; instead, let’s concentrate on the county parcel of the property.
The Dundalk residents I spoke with are requesting consideration of American Rescue Plan Act funding for North Point Government Center Park. Based upon conversations I have had, the wants for the park can be broken down as follows:
1. What residents want — Ideally, they would like open space and park land; this area has very few spaces for sports, recreation and / or family gatherings.
2. What residents don’t want — They do not want more retail space. A few residents told me they went around and counted more than 160 office or retail spaces that were already vacant in this area. They also do not want more housing or development in an area where schools are already severely overcrowded and infrastructure, such as roads, water, sewer and utility services, are already at maximum capacity.
3. What the residents will settle for — They will settle for a much-needed high school to ease overcrowding at other area schools. A vocational school is acceptable. This way, there will be ball fields, a track and/or possibly a tennis court that residents could also utilize. Other ideas, such as a center for heritage, the environment, sports, or arts and theater, could also work.
For once, Baltimore County leadership should listen to residents about what is needed in their area and not just assume they know best. The residents are the ones who live, work and raise their families there. Let’s work with our communities, listen to the people and do what’s right.
Communities are what make Baltimore County strong, and I will always stand with them.
