We are again, as citizens, being put at risk by the government with mandates that will have long-lasting negative effects. Not the first time.
The push for clean energy is very misleading in terms of its cost to people and the environment. We have many years’ worth of supply of natural gas, oil and coal left. Energy-related emissions have fallen in the U.S. We are not the biggest polluters; China is. We should look to nuclear power and hydroelectricity for energy sources.
Solar depends on the sun, and nearly two-thirds of solar panels depend on China for production. The short, 25-to-30-year life span of these panels is not being discussed nor is the disposal of the panels, which contain toxic metals.
Furthermore, how many acres of farmland are now just solar fields? We already know there is a food shortage, and that will get worse as more of the natural environment is covered with solar panels.
Ah, the next great love affair — wind turbines. Here again, look at the life span (20 years, roughly) of the turbines. Meanwhile, they are destroying the future balance in nature; they are killing birds, bats and insects. For the uber-rich, their views will likely not be impaired by the unsightly turbines.
Electric cars run on batteries that require recharging. The Biden administration has set a goal to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. Is our power grid ready for this? Much of the power to charge electric vehicles is sourced from fossil fuel energy. Also, how are we disposing of these batteries?
Is there further environmental impact from mining rare earth elements needed for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries?
From my viewpoint, our politicians have not sufficiently answered my questions on how they might be impacting the environment. Rushing to change is not always the answer. I want answers to these questions from our federal and state representatives.
