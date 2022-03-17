The Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce was so excited to restart a Dundalk tradition with our St. Patrick’s Day parade. Unfortunately, the weather stopped us this year. We will start planning for next year. Even though we were not able to have the parade, we would like to thank the following people and businesses for sponsoring the parade as well as supporting the parade fundraiser.
We are thankful for the following sponsors: Dennis McCartney (fearless leader), John Hopkins Bayview, Chick-fil-A Eastpoint, and Fastsigns.
We are thankful for the many groups and individuals that supported the fundraiser for the parade. First, Seasoned Mariner for hosting our event last week. Second, for all those that attended the event. Last, but far from least, we also thank the following for donations: Drug City, Genie’s Liquors, Rainbow Car Wash, Dundalk Florist, Merritt Sub Shop, Domino’s Wise Ave, Weis Market Holabird, Vicki Young (Panera Bread donation), Dawn Frazier (Coldstone donation), Allison Haden (chocolate shamrocks and cocoa shot glasses), and the many people who donated baked goods.
We always encourage you to support local businesses. We are thankful for the businesses that supported the St. Patrick’s Day parade. May the luck of the Irish be with you this year!
