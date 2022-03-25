There is no denying that Dundalk is a patriotic town. For more than 80 continuous years, Dundalk has held one of the largest 4th of July parades in the state. And while the parade itself is only for a few hours on one day, it takes months of planning and an army of volunteers.
While spring just started this week, and summer might seem far down the road, we are in the midst of planning and organizing our parade.
And what is missing from the D_ndalk parade this year, you ask? U!
It may sound cheesy, but we need U. If you aren’t sure where or how you can help, let us give you a sample of how to build a successful parade. Each year, we need to select judges; secure convertibles and jeeps; and keep applications at Drug City Pharmacy, the North Point Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library, and the Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society and Museum. We also need to schedule bands, order ribbons, staff the bucket brigade and line up participants — all of this leads up to the big event.
We didn’t list all of the tasks that need to be done, but we would love for you to join us at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Optimist Club of Dundalk’s clubhouse at 4528 North Point Boulevard.
Anyone who has an interest in ensuring the Dundalk Independence Day Parade continues and wants to be a part of the community’s future, please come out to one of our meetings. There is an opportunity for everyone to contribute to the parade’s ongoing success.
Think it over, contact the parade committee at 667-401-2725 or dundalkparade@gmail.com with questions, or come join us next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.