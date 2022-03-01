donnametlin.jpg

Donna Metlin, a former Dundalk resident, receives a citation for her service from District 6 Del. Bob Long.

 Photo courtesy of the office of Del. Bob Long

Del. Bob Long and the Sixth District Delegation honored former Dundalk resident Donna Metlin with a citation for her service to the community.

Metlin served for eight years as president of the Colgate Improvement Association, serving residents of the Colgate neighborhood in Dundalk. She has moved with family to North Carolina.

“I want to thank Donna for her service to the Colgate community. Donna was an asset to Colgate,” Long said. “She will be missed in our district, and I wish her the best of luck.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.