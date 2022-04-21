A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on April 14 at a Dundalk shopping center, according to a press release from Baltimore County police. 

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Merritt Boulevard for call of a shooting; the victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. 

Detectives are investigating the shooting. 

