CCBC Dundalk

High school seniors who will be attending CCBC Dundalk are encouraged to apply for the Marie Lloyd/Ed Lamon Scholarship and the Marie E. Lloyd Nursing Scholarship.

Mr. Alvin Lloyd Sr. lives his life according to his famous quote, “Help someone along the way each and every day, even if it’s to make them smile.” He is a Dundalk resident and a 1978 CCBC Dundalk graduate. Over the years, he has remained connected to the college and has a passion for giving back to students. Lloyd is one of the Foundation’s original members and established one of its oldest and largest endowments to date.

He runs two major fundraisers annually to support CCBC scholarships and programs. Those are the annual CCBC Foundation Match and Win Calendar (on sale now), and he manages the annual CCBC Foundation Bull Roast and Shrimp Feast. His fundraising efforts alone have amassed over $336,000 for CCBC thanks to his fundraising activities and personal giving.

