Mr. Alvin Lloyd Sr. lives his life according to his famous quote, “Help someone along the way each and every day, even if it’s to make them smile.” He is a Dundalk resident and a 1978 CCBC Dundalk graduate. Over the years, he has remained connected to the college and has a passion for giving back to students. Lloyd is one of the Foundation’s original members and established one of its oldest and largest endowments to date.
He runs two major fundraisers annually to support CCBC scholarships and programs. Those are the annual CCBC Foundation Match and Win Calendar (on sale now), and he manages the annual CCBC Foundation Bull Roast and Shrimp Feast. His fundraising efforts alone have amassed over $336,000 for CCBC thanks to his fundraising activities and personal giving.
The Lloyd family awards two scholarships, the Marie Lloyd/Ed Lamon Scholarship, and the Mary E. Lloyd Nursing Scholarship at CCBC.
Mr. Lloyd and his wife tragically lost a daughter (Marie Lloyd) in a hit-and-run accident on North Point Road. “She had just graduated from Patapsco High School and was going to go to Dundalk Community College.” The Lloyd family used the daughter’s life insurance money to start the scholarship fund in 1977. The scholarship, which is still in existence today, is called the Marie Lloyd/Ed Lamon Scholarship.
The Marie Lloyd/Ed Lamon Scholarship is a two-year award (four semesters) to The Community College of Baltimore County for a new student pursuing an Associate Degree in a program of the student’s choice. The scholarship will fund up to $1,500 per semester.
In 2018, Mary Lloyd (Alvin Lloyd’s wife of 49 years) passed away after spending an extended period at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Seeing the nurse’s work and dedication to their patients inspired Mr. Lloyd to fund a second scholarship awarded to students who want to study nursing at CCBC, the Mary E. Lloyd Nursing Scholarship. The Mary E. Lloyd Nursing Scholarship is awarded each fall to students admitted into the nursing program with financial need.
The scholarship essay contest is open to all graduating high school seniors who are eligible to attend CCBC in the Fall semester. Students will be evaluated on financial need, quality of essay and high school grades. The recipient can attend CCBC either full-time (12 credits) or part-time (6 credits). (Note: Scholarship amount will be prorated for a part-time student). The recipient must maintain a 2.0 grade point average and demonstrate acceptable progress toward an Associate Degree to be renewed each semester.
Essays must be approximately 1,200 words, typed and double-spaced on plain white 8 1/2” x 11” paper (using the front side only).
Students may choose to write an essay on any topic related to labor/union issues. The following list contains several suggestions:
A biography of any of the great labor leaders in American history;
The history of any of the specific international unions, i.e. Union Auto Workers, Steelworkers, Machinists, etc.;
The role of women and minorities in organized labor;
The past, current, or future role of organized labor in American society.
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION IS APRIL 30.
Mail to: CCBC Foundation (Attn: Gail Bennett) 7200 Sollers Point Road Baltimore, MD 21222
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.