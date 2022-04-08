A public hearing was held on March 31 for an 84-unit affordable housing project planned for 1440 Merritt Boulevard, and the proposed development was met with no opposition and appears to comply with all applicable codes, according to representatives of Baltimore County departments responsible for reviewing and approving those projects.
“It looks like a well-designed project and a much-needed one over there,” presiding Administrative Law Judge Peter Mayhew said of the senior living development at the hearing.
Representatives from the Development Plans Review Bureau, the Department of Planning, the Maryland State Highway Administration, the Department the Department of Public Works, Real Estate Compliance, the Department of Recreation and Parks, the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, the Zoning Review Office each recommended approval of the development, named Merritt Station II.
DPR reviewed and approved a schematic landscape design plan in March, and will consider a final plan if the development moves forward, Baltimore County Landscape Architect James Hermann said.
At a Jan. 12 planning conference, a Planning Department representative asked the developers to add amenities and promote more connectivity instead of ask the county for a waiver of open-space requirements (1,000 square feet of open space per dwelling unit), according to Planning Department Development Review Planner Taylor Bensley. She said the revised development plan fulfilled that request, and her department recommends approval.
Facilitating the land use approval was attorney Jason Vettori, of Smith, Gildea & Schmidt. He said that the one substantive concern about open space was addressed, and that the development will likely carry very little traffic as well.
