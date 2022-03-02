After graduating from the Baltimore County Police Academy on Feb. 24, several new recruits have been assigned to local precincts, including four to Precinct 12 Dundalk, eight to Precinct 11 Essex, and five to Precinct 9 White Marsh.
Each of the recruits, part of the academy’s 161st graduating class, were sworn in as officers and presented with diplomas at a ceremony attended by family, friends and members of the police department.
“I would like to congratulate all of you for successfully completing your entry-level training and for making it to this important occasion today – your well-deserved and hard-earned graduation from our police academy,” Chief Melissa Hyatt said in her remarks at the ceremony, which was held at the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County.
Nearly one-third of the graduating class, Hyatt said, are “legacies,” meaning that the recruit has a relative that either served or is serving with Baltimore County police. Hyatt also said that the class included military veterans and service members on active duty.
“I want to make sure to recognize the fact that we have a group of people who are deeply embedded in service, whether that is through family members and continuing the tradition of law enforcement, or those of you who are serving our nation,” Hyatt said. “This is a profession that is all about service, and this is you continuing on in that service.”
Julie Ensor, clerk of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, administered the oath of office to the new officers, who each swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution, bear true allegiance to the state of Maryland, and faithfully execute the duties of police officer.
“(God), watch over all men and women of law enforcement,” chaplain Lt. Anthony DiCara asked in the invocation to open the ceremony. “Please give them the strength, courage and perseverance to endure unjust condemnation, danger and physical abuse to which they are at time subjected. Grant these brave young men and women your almighty protection until their duty has ended.”
Hyatt concluded her remarks by saying that her expectations for the new officers are high, yet the expectations the community has are even higher.
“You are all here because you demonstrated that you embody our core values of integrity, fairness and service, and we know that you will meet and exceed expectations,” Hyatt said. “I look forward to following your careers and seeing the great work that you do.”
