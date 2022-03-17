North Point State Park is one of 14 state parks selected to receive one of fifteen small grants from the Friends of Maryland State Parks, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, improving and expanding our Maryland State Parks. The grant will be used to construct a native plant garden in the center of the park, according to a press release.
The 15 grants announced on March 11 a total $25,800 of charitable support to Maryland State Parks statewide. These funds will enable parks throughout the state to collaborate with community partners to educate visitors on alternative energy, build legacy and inspiration gardens, provide bilingual water safety sign- age and make kayaks available for water trails.
Launched in 2021, the Small Grants, Big Impact! Program of the Friends of Maryland State Parks is designed to inspire people from all backgrounds to connect with, celebrate, and support Maryland’s State Parks and their community-based programs. Through its Small Grants program the nonprofit provides $2,000 grants to state parks to help them achieve their mission of excellence. This year’s funding exceeds last year’s allocation by 90% thanks to increased contributions. Major contributors this year were the NiSource Charitable Foundation (Columbia Gas) and the Live.Give.Run Foundation (Charm City Run).
These second round of grants follow the introduction of the “Great Maryland Outdoors Act” in the 2022 Session of the Maryland General Assembly that will significantly increase the investment into state parks, now, and in the future.
