Sports, dancing and the Christian Bible — these things encapsulated the essence of Osceola Smith, a man whose deep influence in the Dundalk community still continues more than 20 years after his death, as evidenced by nearly 100 people who knew him in reflections that were compiled into a book by his son, Dundalk resident James T. Smith, and family.
“Touched: The Life and Legacy of Osceola Smith,” is a collection of reflections from friends, family and community members named after the fact that Smith “touched” the lives of so many people, James Smith said in an interview.
“I am just showing how much my father was loved and respected in the community,” Smith said. “He touched a lot of people, in every aspect of community and family life.”
Perhaps the most meaningful way that Osceola Smith touched other people’s lives was through sports, namely football, baseball and basketball.
In fact, Osceola Smith was NFL legend Calvin Hill’s first coach from age six to 14 in baseball and basketball, and Hill, who grew up in the neighborhood of Turner Station and graduated from Sollers Point High School, wrote the foreword for James Smith’s book.
“Competing, respecting your opponents, and dependability were some of the values I first learned from ‘Mr. Smitty’ … values that have stayed with me my entire life,” Hill said in the foreword.
Osceola also coached a young Kweisi Mfume, who is now a U.S. Congressman, and taught him that he needed to practice longer and harder than the other boys.
“Mr. Smitty was a stickler about practicing to perfection,” Mfume said in his reflection.
Osceola Smith helped organize and coach several youth sports programs in Turner Station, a few years after he had moved there from his home state of Texas to play for the Edgewater Giants, a Negro semiprofessional league baseball team. He was known for driving a 1951 blue Chevrolet pickup truck that he transported all of his equipment and gear to the ballparks in.
A father of six, Osceola Smith, along with his wife Consuella, presided over a youth recreation center for dance and other activities. For 35 years, he also worked at Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point in the shipyard department.
“I don’t know how he found the time to do everything. I am proud to be his son,” James Smith said, adding that Osceola Smith was his hero.
Also a man of faith, Osceola Smith served as a Sunday School superintendent and almost never missed church.
“He was a teacher,” James Smith said. “He was there for us, and we could share our troubles with him, and go to him with anything.”
James Smith said that, though he is an average writer, he felt the story of his father, as such an important figure, needed documentation, and that the book, which started as just an idea, is one of his greatest achievements.
“Never in a million years did I think I could put together a project like this,” James Smith said.
A section in the book is dedicated to one of Osceola Smith’s sons Meredith Smith, who passed away only weeks before publication.
“Looking back, we had so much fun…,” Meredith Smith said, noting his father’s loving interactions with his own kids and those of the neighborhood. “I honestly think he had as much fun, if not more than we did. His advice was valued, sought and followed by the young people, even into adulthood.”
Possibly one of the best pieces of advice James Smith and his siblings received from their father was this constant refrain advocating for authenticity: “Have a mind of your own. Think for yourself. Don’t follow the crowd.”
“Everything he told me to guide me through life came back,” James Smith said. “He made a heck of an impact on me and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.