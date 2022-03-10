In the wake of an act of vandalism at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery, which resulted in dozens of headstones that were pushed over or damaged, parishioners, distraught to see something like this happen to their loved ones’ graves, have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from the community, including offers to volunteer time and services to repair the headstones.
“It was disheartening to see. I couldn’t believe the magnitude of the crime,” cemetery administrator Stephen Humeniuk said. “But people have really stepped up to show their support. Everyone agrees that it is horrendous.”
Humeniuk discovered the destruction the same day that Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, leading him and others to think the incident could have possibly been a hate crime.
“No notes or spray paint were found to indicate that it was a hate crime,” Humeniuk said. “But the timing is crazy. Hopefully, the police will find who did it and put an end to any hate crime theories… or maybe discover that it was.”
As of March 8, no one has yet been charged, and investigators are still working the case, according to a Baltimore County Police Department official.
In the meantime, Humeniek said that he would work to restore the cemetery. Loeblein Memorials in Dundalk volunteered to help him, and on March 7, a team of workers with the monument maker helped put the headstones back up. Manager David Brundick said he found the incident upsetting, and felt obligated to help the church in whatever way he could.
“I don’t understand how someone can deface a cemetery. It is disgusting,” Brundick said. “Steve called me about it, and I drove right down there.”
Humeniuk first heard about what happened from a report of a community member walking a dog on the trail behind the cemetery fence. He arrived at the cemetery to find at least 49 gravestones affected, as well as memorial vases broken and crosses at some of the graves uprooted, and then reported it all to the police.
He said that next he would look into fixing the holes in the fence that he suspects were how the vandals got into the cemetery, and possibly install security cameras.
“The (vandals) have to realize that they are going to have to answer to God,” said church trustee Joe Remsky, who knew many of those buried at the cemetery. “They are ultimately going to have to answer to Him.”
