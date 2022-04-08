A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early on April 1 at the 1100 block of North Point Road in Dundalk. 

Kevin Higgins Jr., 37, died after he was hit by a 2020 Hyundai Elantra traveling on North Point Road toward Nordbruch Avenue. 

Police apprehended the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Ashley M. Weldon, who fled the scene of the crash, and she is now being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. 

Officers continue to investigate the factors that contributed to the crash. 

