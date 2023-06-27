It’s 9 a.m. on a rainy Wednesday at Joanna’s Cafe.
Amid the steadily packed restaurant of two-seated tables, a large, brown poster board lays on the counter of a six-top all the way in the back corner. The poster board is covered in over a hundred yellow sticky notes that are organized and divided into four sections marked: green, gold, red, white and blue.
Both Will Feuer’s and Jessica Lilli’s eyes scan the rows of sticky notes, deciding who goes where and what happens in Dundalk’s most anticipated event of the year — the Independence Day Parade.
It’s been years since the pair actually got a chance to watch the parade — for Lilli, it’s been since 2019 and for Feuer, it’s been since 2013. Nevertheless, the joy of the parade is not lost on them because planning this community tradition is not a hobby, but rather a perfect example of dedication.
“It’s mitigating everyone’s personalities and being able to get on the same page and work together to have the parade run seamlessly,” Lilli said.
Final entry applications were just submitted Friday, June 16, only days before the pair met to physically organize the patriotic event. With a mere two weeks until the firetruck brigade sounds off the parade’s start on July 4, Feuer and Lilli work against time to put together the 89th annual Independence Day Parade.
Since 1935, the parade marks both a celebration of the America’s birthday, while also garnering a niche sense of community pride among Dundalkians gathered along the parade route. Many residents wait yearlong to set up their lawn chairs and enjoy the maximalist event of festive floats, marching bands and tricked-out hotrods.
But exactly how does this longstanding tradition come together once a year?
The answer: planning, scheduling, donations and a little more planning (with also a lot of coffee).
“Every application as it comes in I know when it comes in,” Feuer said. “Whether it was emailed, mailed or handed to me.”
One might think, parade organizers rely on technology in some degree to gather and file the approximate 101 entries for the The Independence Day Parade.
Wrong.
Rather, the parade committee takes every entry and writes a sticky note, where Feuer consolidates and spreads them on that same large poster board to visualize the parade’s makeup. With a literal hands-on approach, every choice on where to place entries in the parade lineup comes with a method.
“You don’t want to put two music entries back-to-back because they’ll compete with each other,” Feuer said.
From there, entries are categorized into specific color-coded divisions green, gold, red, white and blue that each follow a different theme.
According to Feuer, the green division is made up of the cavalry of fire engines that signal the beginning of the parade. These fire engines come from a mix of Dundalk’s two county fire stations and one volunteer fire station that normally leads to being a last-minute put-together for the parade.
The gold division accounts for elected officials, as well as marshals and judges for the parade. The gold division organized by elected officials, with federal politicians, first, followed by state, county and local appointees before delving into the parade’s dignitaries.
The rest of entries are split into the final three divisions based on their availability and whether participants have other parades to attend.
“Most of our marching bands do have to leave to go to Towson,” Feuer said.
For example, the performing bands that include the Baltimore’s Marching Ravens, the White Sabres and Red Buccaneers are usually in the red division. That leaves local high school bands from Sparrows Point, Dundalk High School and Patapsco High School saved at the end in the blue division.
Other entries like floats, organizations and suited up cars are then used to space out the remaining marching bands.
A sense of togetherness and communal respect plays an important role in the annual parade. Both Lilli and Feuer cannot stress the number of sponsorships that also help make this event even more possible.
