After getting off to a slow start to the season, with a slate heavy on formidable opponents, the Sparrows Point High School baseball team worked hard and kept fighting to move to the top of the heap in the region, and after a rousing 2021 season, in which the Pointers advanced to the state finals, they seemed destined for greatness again this year.
But despite outlasting Eastern Technical High School 8-4 in the regional championship and taking the next step toward a second straight state finals appearance, they lost the lead late in the state quarterfinals against North East when their starting pitchers reached a pitch count limitation, and they had to throw relief pitchers.
“I still could not be more proud of this team,” coach Marc Kline said, in light of the loss. “Honestly, that game was about whomever got whatever pitcher off the mound, so if the opposite had happened, the same result would have happened for North East.”
In the regional final, several players managed hits, including senior Mike Gamble, who launched a three-run home run in the second inning, and the Pointers defeated Eastern Tech 8-4 to move ahead to state.
“Gamble hit an absolute bomb over the centerfield’s head. It was an outstanding game,” coach Marc Kline said, adding that the game was also his 100th win and fourth regional title across eight seasons as coach.
Momentum swung away from the Pointers against the North East Indians, however, and they struggled on defense late in the game, losing the state quarterfinal 12-2 even though the game was knotted at 2-2 until the sixth inning.
“It was a great season,” Sparrows Point athletic director Paul Latanishen said. “I am as impressed with what they do on the field as players with who they are as people; they always represent their school, coaches and community in the right way.”
Kline echoed his comments and said also that his team plays to win, and does not respond to loss by pouting or crying.
In fact, early in the year, the Pointers had a low winning percentage, and they lost their starting catcher and third baseman to injuries. But, Kline said, the other players stepped up, adapted to position changes, and went out on the field every day ready to practice and learn.
“Sparrows Point is a winning school, and we will do whatever it takes to put in the work to come back stronger,” Kline said. “I put winning into their minds and make them believe they can be great. I tell them what to do, and they do it.
A senior-heavy team, the Pointers will need to revamp their defense in preparation for next year, Kline said. He said he will miss this year’s graduating seniors, seven of whom started on the field, though he looks forward to developing next season’s squad.
“What I love about this team is that they do whatever it takes to get to where they go,” Kline said. “I am very impressed with how they played this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.