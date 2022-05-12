sparrows point.jpeg
Courtesy photo by Tina Gamble

The Sparrows Point High School's home game on May 6 against Dulaney ended in a 3-3 tie after 14 innings.

Senior Mark Shelley (pictured) gave up just two runs over seven innings pitched, and he singled and tripled twice for the Pointers. 

