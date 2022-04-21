Police detectives have arrested six suspects in connection to the 2021 killing of Rosario “Tony” Valenti, according to an April 18 press release from the Baltimore County Police Department. 

Valenti, 45, who was attacked and stabbed on Feb. 26 in front of Papa's Smokehouse Saloon in Dundalk and died a few days later from his injuries, was a customer of the restaurant.

Each of the suspects listed below were charged with first-degree murder, and five of them are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. 

39-year-old Edward Glaze

40-year-old Brandon Vogelsang

41-year-old Brian Rodriguez

36-year-old Jeffrey Hamrick

39-year-old Eugene Epkins

41-year-old Jessica Cruz

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.