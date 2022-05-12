Baltimore County Public Library is launching Northstar Digital Literacy, according to a BCPL press release. The free, online, self-paced program teaches participants basic computer skills and the online tools needed for success in daily life, employment, and education. Areas of learning include essential computer skills, essential software skills, and how to use technology in daily life — for example, job search skills.
To participate, customers are encouraged to take an online literary assessment to gauge their skill level. This test can be taken independently on our website at bcpl.info or proctored at the North Point, Randallstown, or Towson branches. After an initial assessment, each customer receives a recommended curriculum to explore more advanced training, certifications, or career pathways. This content can be accessed online with customer’s technology, by borrowing a Chromebook and hotspot from the library, or by visiting any of our 19 branches to use a public computer. Completion of each class earns customers a badge online or a certificate through proctored sessions at the branches listed above. These badges and certificates, the press release said, can help to improve lives for many, including those formerly incarcerated, stay-at-home parents who are going back to the workforce, or older adults re-entering the job market.
BCPL was chosen by the State of Maryland Library to pilot this program with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
