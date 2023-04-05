A bill has passed the General Assembly that would be the first step toward changing the way the city and county deal with our shared water infrastructure.
On Tuesday, County Executive John Olszewski Jr. tweeted “BREAKING: We are getting a Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force!”
Currently, Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works manages the water infrastructure, including the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk. The county government has no authority over the water and sewer system. The city manages the facilities, and county residents pay their water bills to the city.
The Baltimore Regional Water Governance Task Force would study different approaches to managing the water system, but it would only make recommendations. The task force itself would not operate the water system.
The City, County and General Assembly are expected to take up the task force’s recommendations in 2024 and create a permanent solution.
The task force would have one member appointed by the House of Delegates, one member appointed by the state Senate, two members appointed by the governor, five appointed by Baltimore’s mayor, three appointed by the Baltimore County executive, and one member to represent other counties.
Del. Bob Long introduced an amendment to give the Baltimore County executive five appointments instead of three, but the amendment was defeated 39-95. Delegates Ric Metzgar and Robin Grammer voted in favor.
