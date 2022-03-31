GAS TAX HOLIDAY
On Friday, Senate Bill 1010 and House Bill 1486 – the 30-day gas tax holiday – passed in both the House and Senate, and was signed by Gov. Larry Hogan. This bill removes the 36 cents-per-gallon tax for one month to provide some much-needed relief at the pump.
While this is a great first step and show of bipartisanship, our members are holding firm to our calls to repeal the automatic gas tax increase that is tied to inflation. While the 30-day break is great, the gas tax will be increased again on July 1 based on the inflation rate.
There’s still plenty of time to repeal the automatic gas tax increase and pass even more tax relief for Maryland’s hard-working families and retirees.
SENATE REPUBLICAN PUBLIC SAFETY PROPOSALS PASS THE SENATE
This week, Senate Republican public safety proposals passed the Senate with bipartisan support. While there is still much work to be done, these measures will make a significant impact on curbing the violent crime crisis that continues to rage throughout the state.
Republican proposals passed include:
- Making the theft of a handgun a felony,
- Closing the “drug dealer loophole” where drug dealers who use a firearm during the sale of drugs are specifically exempted from harsher penalties,
- Allowing for appeals so that prosecutors can keep firearms charges in criminal cases, and
- Expanding the definition of “absconding” to include leaving a court-ordered stay in an addiction treatment facility as part of their parole and probation without authorization.
These measures were amended into Senate Bill 861 and Senate Bill 585.
SENATE PASSES FY23 BUDGET
On Friday, the Senate passed the amended version of Gov. Hogan’s fiscal 2023 budget that reflects a $7 billion surplus thanks to federal coronavirus relief funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues.
The fiscal 2023 budget is structurally sound, meaning there are no deficits, and also replenishes the state’s rainy day fund. Spending priorities include public education, ongoing COVID-19 relief, higher education, healthcare, public safety, cybersecurity and more.
$350 million has been reserved for tax relief, but the specifics of how those funds will be used have not been determined. However, we anticipate and hope that it will be directed to some version of retiree tax relief.
The budget now heads over to the House and its Appropriations Committee for revisions. The final version of the budget must be agreed upon by both chambers and passed by April 4. Passing the budget is the only constitutionally mandated obligation of the General Assembly each year.
Next week, the Senate will take up the capital budget, which funds infrastructure projects throughout the state, and will follow the same process for final passage.
2022 PRIMARY ELECTION MOVED TO JULY
The Maryland Court of Appeals has moved the 2022 gubernatorial primary elections to July 19. This is a result of the ongoing court challenges to the gerrymandered congressional and legislative district maps passed by the General Assembly in December and January, respectively.
The trial contesting the congressional maps began this week, and the trial addressing the legislative maps began on March 22.
The candidate filing deadline, which had already been pushed back to March 22, was delayed again until April 15.
BALTIMORE COUNTY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM
Baltimore County has introduced a new emergency alert system, BaltCo Alert. BaltCo Alert is currently active and ready to alert residents and businesses of emergency situations that may include life-threatening situations.
Once registered, you may receive text messages, emails or phone calls of possible dangerous situations, such as power outages, school emergencies, severe weather and the like.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
