GOVERNOR SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET
Gov. Larry Hogan has submitted to the Maryland General Assembly a supplemental budget of over $290 million that will go to various services and providers across the state. Included in this budget will be $210 million going toward behavior health, foster care, Medicaid, and developmental disabilities. Childcare providers will receive $31 million, which will help childcare facilities that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Violent crime prevention initiatives will also receive $45 million.
TAX RELIEF FOR RETIRED MARYLANDERS
Hogan and legislators have struck an agreement that would give 80% of retired Marylanders much-needed tax relief over the next five years. These tax credits would apply to retirees, who are 65 years or older and make less than $100,000 in retirement income, or retired couples who make less than $150,000.
This deal also includes expansion of the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit at the state level. This would give a tax credit to employers who hire veterans, previously incarcerated individuals, those on financial assistance, and others who have trouble finding work. Over the next five years, this is expected to cost $195 million.
In his statement, Hogan said, “Cutting our state’s retirement taxes is something we have been trying to accomplish for seven years, and I want to thank the leaders of the General Assembly for working with us to get this done for Maryland’s seniors. This agreement will deliver on our promise to provide real, long-term relief for hard-working Marylanders dealing with inflation and higher prices, and help create more jobs and more opportunity to continue our strong recovery.”
BACK RIVER WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
In the wake of maintenance issues and sewage spilling from the city and county, Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles instructed the state to intervene. The Maryland Department of the Environment insisted that the treatment plant comply with environmental laws within two days; however, it was discovered that no changes were made after an inspection was conducted.
Citizens are concerned that the sediment in the water looks like sewage, but the inspection concluded that this is algae. It is expected that Maryland Environmental Services will complete a “comprehensive evaluation and assessment” by June 6.
ROADWORK ON NORTH POINT BOULEVARD
The Maryland State Highway Administration will begin roadway-paving projects, one in southeastern Baltimore County. This project is expected to be completed by late June, weather permitting. Included in these projects is Maryland Route 151 (known for most of its length as North Point Boulevard) from New Battle Grove Road to Cove Road. Crews will conduct a $810,000 pavement patching, milling and resurfacing project.
SCHOLARSHIPS
The opportunity to apply for a senatorial scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year has closed. Please contact us in January 2023 for information to apply next year.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
