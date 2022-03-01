Mask Mandate Updates
On Feb. 22, Gov. Hogan announced that the mask mandate would be lifted in all state buildings.
The Senate Republican Caucus wrote a joint letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson requesting that the mask mandate in the Senate Chamber, Senate offices, and Committee hearing rooms be rescinded.
The letter stated: “As part of our ongoing COVID-19 protocols, we have weekly surveillance testing as well as highly-effective KN95 masks available to senators and staff who wish to wear them. According to a CDC study released earlier this month, those who wear KN95 masks are 83 percent less likely to test positive compared with those who said they never work a mask inside. Rescinding the mask mandate does not prohibit members, staff and the public from wearing a mask if they so choose. We have all the tools we need to safely continue the work of the people for the remainder of the 90-day Legislative Session without a mask mandate.”
I look forward to seeing the progress we are making in returning to normalcy, after two years of operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.
Bill Sponsorships
In a bipartisan attempt to further economic development in the state, several senators and I are sponsoring the extension and modification of the “More Jobs for Marylanders” program. Senate Bill 391 extends the length of the program for another five years, and, if passed, will take effect on July 1, 2022. This bill implements a tax credit for businesses that hire more Marylanders, and will, as a result, help stimulate our economy and help our hard-working families throughout the State. For more information, please see mgaleg.maryland.gov.
My office is now accepting applications for Senatorial Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. This scholarship is for all eligible college students in District 6. Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service. Please note that all applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2022 for consideration. If you would like more information on the requirements and how to obtain an application, please contact my office via the email address below.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
