STATE HOUSE & LEGISLATIVE CAMPUS MASK MANDATE ENDS MONDAY
Senate President Bill Ferguson announced that the mask mandate in the Maryland State House, on the Senate floor and throughout the Annapolis Legislative campus has been lifted on March 7. We are excited to see the faces of our constituents once again, as we welcome them to Annapolis for the remainder of this legislative session.
VIGIL TO SUPPORT UKRAINE
On March 2, our members joined Gov. Larry Hogan for a prayer vigil on Lawyers Mall in Annapolis. We stand firmly with the people of Ukraine as they fight for freedom.
REPEAL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX RATES
Senate Bill 337, which removes the automatic gas tax increase tied to inflation, is one of the Senate Republican’s priorities to help ease the increasing cost of living for Maryland’s families, thanks to rising inflation and gas prices. If no action is taken there will be a $37 million gas-tax increase in fiscal year 2023 and a $117 million tax increase in fiscal year 2027. It is important that we repeal this tax increase to ease the financial burden on Marylanders, after experiencing many hardships after the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRADEPOINT ATLANTIC BRIDGE
Baltimore County has accepted federal money through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to replace the 60-year-old bridge that links Dundalk to Tradepoint Atlantic. The real estate developer is integral to Baltimore County’s economic future and has helped employ over 12,000 of our citizens. Traffic is projected to swell up to four times its current rate by 2037, so the replacement of this bridge is essential to the safety of our travelers. This project will take four years and cost $19 million.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
