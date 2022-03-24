ELIMINATION OF FOUR-YEAR DEGREE FOR MANY STATE JOBS
Gov. Larry Hogan announced that hundreds of state jobs would eliminate the requirement of a bachelor’s degree for people seeking employment in Maryland. Applicants, who have not earned a bachelor’s degree but have earned alternative educational experience or on-the-job training, are in high demand by the state of Maryland and other employers.
Maryland is working with recruitment companies to find applicants, identified as “Skilled Through Alternative Routes” (STARs). STARs are at least 25 years old and currently in the labor force; they also have a high school diploma or GED diploma, and expanded skills through on-the- job training, apprenticeships, military service or community college.
GAS TAX PAUSE
Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly have agreed to temporarily stop the state’s gas tax to help our citizens manage rising prices that have increased to more than the statewide average of $4.27 cents per gallon. This bill will be introduced on March 18, and will go into effect immediately.
While I applaud the efforts of repealing the gas tax for 30 days, I am disappointed that efforts to permanently repeal the automatic gas tax increase due to inflation failed with a vote of 18-26.
SB 119 – DECRIMINALIZING DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR IN SCHOOLS
Maryland’s Senate debated Senate Bill 119, which would remove consequences for students who disrupt class and the school environment or assault or threaten fellow students, teachers and administrators.
This is unacceptable. Our members hear over and over again from teachers and administrators that disciplining in schools is their number one challenge, but new laws work against them and remove critical tools that help them promote a safe educational environment where children can learn and thrive.
Our members were able to amend the bill on the floor to reinstate consequences for suspended students that return to school and create disruptions, but unfortunately, the bill received final passage over strong objections from members of both parties. Senate Bill 119 now heads to the House of Delegates where its cross-file, House Bill 84, has already received final passage. Differences between both bills will need to be worked out before the bill can become law.
DERELICT CRAB POTS
The Chesapeake Bay has approximately 1,500-2,500 derelict crab pots at the bottom of the Bay off of the North Point Peninsula. These crab pots are not only detrimental to the health of our bay but also for our watermen and commercial fishing businesses.
Removal of these pots will be funded by the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, which is giving a $125,000 grant to nonprofit Oyster Recovery Partnership. The intent of this plan is to remove 50-70% of more than 3,000 traps found, by using sonar technology. I hope we can remove these derelict crab pots in order to restore the ecological health and help our watermen and fisheries in our district.
ABATEMENT OF PUBLIC NUISANCES ACT
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is planning to introduce the Abatement of Public Nuisances Act to improve the county’s “padlock law.” This would allow the police chief to prompt property and business owners to cooperate with law enforcement in order to make changes that align with zoning or licensing rules. If the owner chooses not to cooperate and there are two violations in two years, this would give the police chief the authority to close these properties.
