Due to contaminants in Back River that can cause illness, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Department of Health issued the following recommendations on April 22:
- Avoid contact with Back River water
- Do not drink stream water
- Do not swim or wade in the water
- Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating
- If you accidentally touch the water, wash with soap and water as soon as possible
- If you have open wounds or sores that come in contact with stream water, talk with your healthcare provider
- If water contact cannot be avoided, cover any open wounds or sores with waterproof bandages
The advisory was issued in consultation with the Baltimore County Department of Health and Baltimore City. The Baltimore County Department of Health will post signage at Cox’s Point Park. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
In a press release, an official with the Maryland Department of the Environment said the department is aware of independent water sampling in Back River showing elevated bacteria levels both upstream and downstream of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Nonprofit Back River Restoration Committee project manager Desiree Greaver collected samples on April 14 and delivered them to partner organization Blue Water Baltimore, which tested them and found the fecal bacteria levels in various locations in Back River were above the statistical threshold standard of 130 counts per 100 milliliters, according to a BRRC statement. In fact, in one area upriver, the results were 180 times the standard, Greaver said in an email.
MDE began weekly sampling on April 19 to collect bacteria samples from the river and at the end of the plant’s outfall. The results of that sampling, received April 20, showed bacteria levels above the state water contact standard for samples taken from three of four sampling locations. Blue Water Baltimore sampled the river the same day and reported nearly identical results, according to another BRRC statement.
The Maryland Environmental Service, as directed by Secretary Ben Grumbles, is overseeing the Back River plant’s operations and maintenance and is taking steps to ensure that the city operates the facility in compliance with all terms of its discharge permit and ceases all illegal discharges from the plant.
Eleven MES licensed operators, supplementing existing city staff, are working in three shifts to allow for 24-hour coverage of the facility. MES’ maintenance activities include identifying issues, problem areas, potential safety concerns and the repairing or replacing of numerous pumps, motors and controls around the plant. Maintenance is also working with vendors to speed up the procurement process and update old failing equipment. MES is also cleaning and repairing two primary settling tanks and cleaning two digesters and bringing in additional meters and lab equipment to enhance the process control lab — the “brains of the treatment system,” the press release said.
Baltimore City is working to bring the remaining primary settling tanks into operation and has cleared vegetation and debris from two gravity sludge thickener tanks. The city has also restarted an important solids handling process that will reduce the amount of solids in the plant. The new headworks project, completed last year, has mitigated the impact of rainfall-induced higher flows by utilizing two new equalization tanks for temporary storage. Finally, MES and Baltimore City are collaborating on an operator training program that will add to the current 27 permanently licensed city operators while developing the next generation of wastewater treatment professionals.
“MES will stay in place as long as necessary, working with Baltimore City, to achieve the objective of bringing this plant into compliance,” the press release added.
More information on the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, including the results of MDE’s sampling for bacteria in Back River, is available on MDE’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.