From May 12 to 14, the Dundalk High School boys track and field team stunned spectators with its first Baltimore County championship title win since 1990, producing a total of 104 points, more than 35 points higher than runner-up Towson High School, according to coach Kevin Tran.
During the multi-day meet at Woodlawn High School, the Owls boys earned an impressive 18 points toward the team score in the pole vault, as Justin Forbes, Qaiyon Prioleau and Connor Suhre placed second, third and fourth in the county, Tran said.
The boys submitted a solid performance in the field events, putting three athletes in the county’s Top 4 in both the shot put and discus. Chimdy Onoh, Alejandro Cruz and Dale Martin added a combined 42 points to Dundalk’s total.
Tran also highlighted several other key contributors to the title team:
Isiah Tancemore placed second in 110-meter hurdles, second high jump.
Forbes, Peter Dent, Nyjeer Tirado and Javier Vincent placed second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Tancemore, Vincent, Jerome Patterson and Keon Braxton placed third in the 4x200-meter relay.
Perilet Gora, Tristan Paulding, Jose Portillo-Lemus and Moses Ojulu placed fifth in the 4x800-meter relay.
Additionally, he said, in the juniorvarsity championship, sophomore Maurice Alavez placed second in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side, Julia Beatty placed second in the county in the pole vault, and in the JV championship, Briana King placed second in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
The Owls will host Baltimore County, Montgomery County and Baltimore City schools for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association 4A North Regional Championships on May 19 and 20.
