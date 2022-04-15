On April 5, the Dundalk High School track and field teams hosted five Baltimore County public schools at its home stadium, and had good showings, according to coach Kevin Tran.
The boys team triumphed in the six-team meet, scoring a whopping 194.5 points, over 100 points more than runner-up Catonsville, followed by Woodlawn (74), Parkville (70), Kenwood (47.5) and Perry Hall (72).
The girls team placed second overall with 85 points, losing by 14 points to Parkville, though beating Catonsville (81), Woodlawn (64), Perry Hall (48) and Kenwood (12).
The boys scored in 17 of 18 events and showed a lot of depth on the field, Tran said.
Tran highlighted Chimdy Onoh, who won the discus, and the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, seven inches. Onoh ranks first in the state and 29th in the nation in shot put.
Other winners on the boys’ side include: Justin Forbes in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the pole vault; Qaiyon Prioleau in the triple jump; and Moses Ojulu in the 3,200-meter run. Prioleau also teamed up with Qyrese Williams, Keon Braxton and Jerome Patterson to win the 4x200-meter relay.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Briana King lowered her 300-meter hurdles record to 50.54 seconds, which ranks her second in the county and ninth in Maryland 4A. Pole vaulter Julia Beatty also won for the third meet in a row.
