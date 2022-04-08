On March 29, the Dundalk High School boys track and field team won its home four-team meet by a big margin, scoring 118 points, 46 points more than runner-up Dulaney, with Towson and Franklin also trailing.
“The boys being able to beat Dulaney for the second time this season is a good sign for us as a team,” coach Kevin Tran said.
The boys won 10 out of 18 events, and supplied a “bevy” of point-scorers, Tran added.
Tran highlighted athlete Chimdy Onoh, who threw 53 feet, six inches in the shot put, and is now ranked No. 1 in the state, regardless of classification. Onoh also won discus.
Other event-winners included: Justin Forbes in the pole vault and 300-meter hurdles, Connor Suhre in the 110-meter hurdles, Oyrese Williams in the 100-meter dash, Javier Vincent in the 200-meter dash, and Qaiyon Prioleau in the triple jump.
Williams and Vincent also ran on the winning 4-by-200 relay team with Keon Braxton and Miguel Obregon and bested the runners-up by more than four seconds.
“We have a goal of bringing home a Baltimore County championship this season,” Tran said.
In the girls meet, Julia Beatty won the pole vault with a clearance of seven feet, six inches. Briana King won the 300-meter hurdles and placed third in the 100-meter race, the high jump and the long jump.
Other scorers in the girls meet included: Diana Lujan in the 400-meter and 800-meter races, and Madinah Lee in the shot put.
