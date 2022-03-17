Self-avowed conservative Republican Valerie McDonough has filed as a candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates in the sixth legislative district. Her campaign slogan is, “Put people and community first,” and she said in a fundraising letter that she pledges to commit to that vision, and serve as a strong advocate for public safety and immigration enforcement.
“It is time that delegates take an aggressive stand and fight to take back Maryland,” McDonough said in her letter. “As your delegate, I will help lead that fight.”
McDonough is a talk-show co-host on the conservative Super Citizen Radio Show on WCBM 680, promoting what she calls a “freedom message.” She was also volunteer Chief of Staff for her husband, former District 7 Del. Pat McDonough, during his 16 years in the House of Delegates.
“I feel like I have proven myself as a leader in the community,” Valerie McDonough said in an interview, adding that she learned a lot about the job from fielding thousands of constituent calls to seeing the legislative process firsthand.
In a biography provided to The Dundalk Eagle, she said she believes a delegate has two jobs: one as a lawmaker, and the other as a public servant and community leader. She said she has background in both areas.
If elected, McDonough wants to introduce legislation in regard to three things. First, she will propose the creation of an education advocate’s office to “protect and defend parents and students against the education establishment,” she said in her bio, and “force education boards and departments to be transparent, responsive and honest.”
Another piece of legislation she will introduce is what she calls “Project Exile,” which will waive all murder cases to federal court for prosecution; there, she said, the offenders will have no possibility for parole and could receive a death sentence. In effect, it will “provide relief to local taxpayers,” she said, because “murderers will be prosecuted at the federal level without using local funding.”
Finally, she will also begin a project called “Fully Fund County Police” to give more funding to police and attention to police recruitment.
“It is time,” she said in her letter, “to rise to the occasion and answer the call by taking a stand on the issues that matter to all of us.”
