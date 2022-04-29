In preparation for a wedding on his 400-acre farm off of Ebenezer Road in White Marsh, Les Richardson, whose family owns and operates the farm, power washed an arbor on the site, where the farm’s companion market is catering the wedding along with other events throughout the year.
Richardson Farms primarily grows leafy green vegetables, such as spinach and collards, and sells the produce at the market, offers catering, or ships to partners up and down the East Coast.
“We grew kale way before it was cool,” said president Les Richardson, who took over the multigenerational family business from his father Bill Richardson several years ago. In fact, Les Richardson’s niece and sister are store managers, while he oversees marketing, facility maintenance, customer service, among other things.
“Running a farm is like running a city,” he said. “I am usually more worried about tomorrow than today.”
Although he means that jokingly, he said, there was actually truth behind the saying during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been his biggest challenge since he took over.
“Things got busier here at a time when everyone else was closed,” he said. “Keeping customers and employees happy was a tough balance sometimes.”
He and his staff got through it together, however, he said, and now he plans to continue to adapt to change in the marketplace and think of ways to keep customers happy. He hopes to build out the market’s grab-n-go options in the near future, for example.
A few years ago, the merchant side of Richardson Farms operated on East Monument Street in Baltimore, and the company used to raise chickens for meat. However, in the interest of efficiency, Les Richardson said, the company moved retail to White Marsh and sells chicken only from suppliers. He is also glad to have added a deli and store kitchen, which led to Richardson Farms catering and its ever-growing popularity.
