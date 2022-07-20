Primary Election brings the voters out

The Preston Volunteer Fire Company hosts primary voting Tuesday, as all of these different campaigners chat on the corner.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

EASTON — Following a flurry of voting and tabulation, unofficial primary election results for state offices and local offices across the Mid-Shore are in. 

The numbers below include early voting and election day precincts reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. 

Mail-in and provisional ballots are yet to be counted. Mail-in ballot counting will begin on Thursday, July 21. The final round of counting will be on Friday, July 29. 

Provisional ballots will be counted on Wednesday, July 27. 

The following is a list of results from Election Day and early voting. 

(i) denotes incumbent

* denotes primary winners

Maryland Senate, District 36:

(36 of 36 precincts)

Republicans

*Stephen S. Hershey Jr. (i) — 6,986

Rick Bowers —2,563

Heather Lynette Sinclair — 1,149

Maryland Senate, District 37:

(93 of 93 precincts)

Republicans

*Johnny Mautz — 8,944

Adelaide “Addie” Eckardt (i) — 2,701

Democrat

*Naomi Hyman — 5,137

Maryland House of Delegates, District 36:

(36 of 36 precincts)

Republicans

*Jay A. Jacobs (Kent) (i) — 8,939

*Jeff Ghrist (Caroline) (i) — 8,835

*Steven James Arentz (Queen Anne’s) (i) — 8,969

Maryland House of Delegates, District 37A: 

(37 of 37 precincts)

Democrat

*Sheree Sample-Hughes (i) — 1,509

Republican

*Donna Bradshaw — 1,074

Maryland House of Delegates, District 37B:

(56 of 56 precincts)

Republicans

*Christopher T. Adams (Wicomico) (i) — 5,498

*Tom Hutchinson (Dorchester) — 5,214

Nicole Acle (Wicomico) — 3,828

Ron James (Dorchester) — 1,262

Democrat

*Susan E. Delean-Botkin (Talbot) — 2,322

Talbot County

(all election day precincts reported)

County Council:

Republicans

*Chuck Callahan (i) — 2,381

*Dave Stepp — 2,178

*Wade Strickland — 2,002

*Lynn Leonhardt Mielke — 1,798

*David Montgomery — 1,675

Bruce Corley — 1,384

Kyle O'Donnell — 1,380

James "Jimmy" Jaramillo — 1,324

Democrats

*Keasha N. Haythe — 1,840

*Pete Lesher (i) — 1,809

*Michele W. Dappert — 1,556

*Phil Jackson — 1,390

*Scott Kane — 1,106

Jim Bruce — 990

Levin F. Harrison, IV — 680

State’s Attorney:

Republican

*Joseph Coale — 2,954

Democrat

*Ellen Barry Grunden — 2,056

Clerk of the Circuit Court:

Republican

*Kathi Dulin Duvall (i) — 3,171

Democrat

*Nicole Caudell — 1,987

Register of Wills:

Democrat

*Patricia “Patti” E. Campen (i) — 2,098

Judge of the Orphans’ Court:

Republicans

Paul S. Carroll (i) — 2,899

David J. Wheeler — 2,722

Jack Hall — 2,533

Democrat

*Phillip Carey Foster (i) — 2,007

Sheriff:

Republican

*Joseph Gamble (i) — 3,518

Total Talbot County mail-in ballots requests: 3,381 

Total Talbot County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 2,005

Caroline County 

(all election day precincts reported)

Judge of the Circuit Court - Circuit 2

Maureen D. Keogh — 1,523

Heather L. Price — 3,014

This race includes combined vote totals for both parties.

County Commissioner

Republicans 

*J. Travis Breeding — 2,396

*Larry C. Porter — 2,042

*Frank Bartz — 1,482

Wilbur Levengood, Jr. (i) — 1,297

Keith Johnson — 905

Brian Dunn — 530

Roger James McKnight — 301

State's Attorney

Republican

*Joe Riley (i) — 2,941

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican

*Terry Lord (i) — 3,084

Register of Wills

Republicans

*Jim Phelps (i) — 2,161

Andrea "Andy" Hrobar — 1,244

Judge of the Orphans' Court

Republicans

Ellery Adams (i) — 1,732

Ron Fearins (i) — 1,655

Conway Gregory — 1,594

Jeff Porter (i) — 2,220

Sheriff

Republicans

*Donnie Baker — 1,946

Steve Stouffer — 1,174

Daniel J. Franklin — 523

Democrat

*Tim Crook — 768

Total Caroline County mail-in ballots requests: 1,248

Total Caroline County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 764

Dorchester County

(all election day precincts reported)

Judge of the Circuit Court - Circuit 1

William H. Jones — 3,660

This race includes combined vote totals for both parties.

County Council

District 1 

Republicans

*Rob Kramer, Jr. — 482

Don. B Satterfield — 338

Glenn Levin Bramble — 117

Derek "Doc" Sabedra — 18

Democrat

*Jay Leonard Newcomb (i) — 202

District 2

Democrat

*William V. Nichols (i) — 267

District 3

Republican

*John Edward James, Jr. — 351

Democrats

*Ricky C. Travers (i) — 274

Grady Wilson, Jr. — 101

District 4

Republican 

*Lenny Pfeffer (i) — 498

District 5

Republicans

*Mike Detmer — 467

William H. Layton — 259

Thomas Bradshaw — 131

Democrat

*Zia Ashraf — 157

State's Attorney

Republicans

*Amanda Rae Leonard — 1,573

Leonard was appointed as the ad interim State's Attorney in February 2022 after the previous State's Attorney was appointed to the bench.

Molly W. Fox — 956

Kenneth E. Thalheimer — 354

Democrat

Kisha Petticolas — 1,085

Petticolas appeared on the 2022 primary ballot, but withdrew from the race in May. She will not appear on the general election ballot in November.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republicans 

*Amy J. Craig (i) — 2,419

William N. Windsor — 442

Register of Wills

Republican

*Carla Spear — 2,180

Democrat

*Terry Dayton Wheatley (i) — 1,158

Judge of the Orphans' Court

Orphans' Court District 1

Democrat

*George Robert Ames, Jr. (i) — 585

Orphans' Court District 2

Republicans

Bernie Dryden — 1,479

Rick Price — 1,704

Democrat 

*Calvin Travers — 612

Sheriff

Republican

*James W. Phillips, Jr. (i) — 2,563

Democrat

*LeRoi Robinson-Grant — 1,044

Total Dorchester County mail-in ballots requests: 1,994

Total Dorchester County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 1,215

Queen Anne's County

(all election day precincts reported)

County Commissioner At Large

Republican

Jim Moran — 3,988

Democrat

Merle Joy Schwartz - 1,710

County Commissioner - District 1

Republicans

*Jack Wilson (i) — 2,391

Howard A. Dean — 2,349

Democrat

Marion Grier — 1,676

County Commissioner - District 2

Republicans

*Patrick McLaughlin — 2,666

Steve Wilson (i) — 1,984

Democrat

*Andrea Alduino — 1,657

County Commissioner - District 3

Republican 

*Phil Dumenil — 3,870

Democrat

*Lynn M. Mason — 1,662

County Commissioner - District 4

Republicans

*Chris Corchiarino (i) — 2,978

Richard C. Nuzback — 1,324

Democrat 

*Deborah Krueger — 1,661

State's Attorney

Republican

*Lance Richardson (i) — 4,062

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican

*Katherine Beane Hager — 3,960

Register of Wills

Republican

*Laura Nan Cook — 4,002

Judge of the Orphans' Court

Republicans 

*Kimberly Cascia — 2,800

*Thomas M. Walsh — 2,210

*Eric Wargotz — 2,178

John T. McQueeney — 1,861

Roger Twigg — 1,075

Democrats 

*Crystal Woodward — 1,599

*John W. Crook — 1,362

*Ryan E. Holdgreve — 1,360

Sheriff

Republican

*Gary Hofmann (i) — 4,240

Total Queen Anne's County mail-in ballots requests: 3,493 

Total Queen Anne's County mail-in ballots sent and returned by July 18: 1,857

Editor's note: this story will be updated as more election returns are submitted for state and local races. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.