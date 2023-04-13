CAMBRIDGE — A small fire that resulted from demolition work was ignited in the former Maces Lane school building on Wednesday afternoon in Cambridge.
The building that formerly housed Maces Lane Middle School, and prior to that Maces Lane High School, is currently under renovation for use as a community center and new Boys and Girls Club location.
The fire was reported by a neighbor at 6:26 p.m. on April 12, in portion of the brick building at 1099 Maces Lane that is currently being torn down.
Twenty firefighters responded to the fire that took an estimated 10 minutes to control.
The state fire marshal's office said the small blaze in the rear roof area of the building did no monetary damage to the structure or its contents.
The building is set to be the home of the Maces Lane Community Center, which will retain and add to the site of the Maces Lane school building for a museum and community space, in addition to being a second Cambridge location for the Boys and Girls Club.
The new center will feature the Edythe M. Jolley Museum and Cultural Center, honoring the faculty and staff of Maces Lane High School and their role in the lives of local African American students in the pre- and post-20th century civil rights era.
The Boys and Girls Club will operate out of the center and provide outreach programs and recreational activities for the youth of Maces Lane and Cambridge. The center is expected to further serve the community by providing space for concerts, banquets and other events, as well as programs and services.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore president Jeffrey Breslin said Thursday he had no concerns about the overall project.
Breslin said specific information was still being gathered, but that the Boys and Girls Club was "still 100% committed project."
