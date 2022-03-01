CAMBRIDGE — A traffic stop on Thursday in Hurlock led to two arrests: the vehicle's driver was arrested on drug charges, and the passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputy conducting the stop learned that the passenger, 34-year-old Samantha Brooke Reed of Corkran Street in Hurlock, was wanted by the county's district court for five counts of failure to appear.
Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said that during the process of arresting her, the deputy was able to see suspected narcotics in the vehicle.
A search was conducted, and crack cocaine, heroin and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Willie James Adamson of Concord Pond, in Seaford, Delaware, was arrested after the search.
He was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of heroin.
Adamson was ordered held without bond, and will have a preliminary hearing on April 23 in Dorchester County District Court.
Reed was charged with five counts of failure to appear and released. She is scheduled for multiple appearances in district court, including March 28, April 7 and April 14.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
