CHESTERTOWN — The Board of Directors at Chestertown RiverArts has announce the appointment of its new Executive Director Chris Sade.
According to a news release, Sade will assume the organization’s leadership May 16.
Sade is suited to fulfill RiverArt’s mission to grow community, creativity, and connection through the arts.
A music lover with expertise in the fine arts world, Sade is committed to serving the RiverArts community.
“As RiverArts Executive Director, I would like to promote togetherness,” Sade said in the release. “I want RiverArts to create even more diverse ways to connect with the RA members, volunteers, local artists, businesses, and local organizations.”
Sade brings 20 years of professional experience in the fine art moving, shipping and storage industry to RiverArts. In addition to managing a large and diverse national team that provided services for museums, galleries and private collectors, Sade also directed sales, marketing and business management.
In 2015, Sade and his wife, Marianne, moved to Chestertown. Here Sade continued to explore his passion for jazz with a position in curation and sales at the Listening Room.
“Becoming the Executive Director of RiverArts provides me the opportunity to utilize my life skills in the arts while making connections with the wonderful people who live or travel here,” Sade said. “I believe this will be a very satisfying experience, watching people come together for art’s sake. I can see a bright future for the arts in Kent County, and I want to be part of it.”
A welcoming reception for members interested in meeting Sade is currently in planning by the organization’s Board of Directors in mid-June, 2022.
Chestertown RiverArts will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Since 2012, the organization has provided arts classes, workshops, exhibitions, events and outreach, serving its mission to grow community, creativity and connection through the arts. For more information about RiverArts organization or about the upcoming 10th anniversary events, visit: https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/
