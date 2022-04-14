CHESTERTOWN — Washington College is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the founding of Arbor Day with a full slate of activities Friday, April 29.
According to a news release, those activities will highlight the institution’s environmentally-focused initiatives, including the revitalization of the Virginia Gent Decker Arboretum and the college’s 3rd year of Tree Campus USA Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation.
The April 29 activities include a tree planting ceremony, the dedication of a new sign for the arboretum, guided tours of flowing tree trails in the arboretum, the investiture of Kathleen M. Verville, Ph.D., into the Alonzo G. and Virginia G. Decker Chair in the Natural Sciences, and the conferral of an Honorary Doctor of Science degree upon Dean Norton, director of horticulture at Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens.
Norton will deliver a major address as well, the release states.
Several of the activities were due to be celebrated in 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The detailed schedule for the day is printed below.
A tree planing ceremony will take place 11:30 a.m. in Martha Washington Square.
The tree is a tulip popular, a descendant of one planted by George Washington at Mount Vernon and has been gifted to the college by the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association of the Union.
Norton will give an address and then students from the first-year seminar course “consider the tree” will offer short readings.
The tree planting will commemorate Washington College’s designation as a Tree Campus USA Higher Ed., which was first awarded in 2020.
Further underscoring the campus’ commitment to sustainability, the tree will be nourished with soil generated at the campus garden, in collaboration with the compost team.
The unveiling and dedication of the arboretum sign will take place at noon on the Clifton M. Miller Library terrace.
The arboretum’s new sign — which was produced by staff member Brian Palmer, director of Digital Media Services, using wood from a campus tree — will be dedicated.
The handmade sign showcases the arboretum logo and highlights the importance of second life initiative, repurposing lumber from fallen trees on campus and in the community.
Arboretum interns will offer remarks on the process of tagging trees and creating digital story maps as part of the revitalized arboretum experience.
Following the dedication there will be a scavenger hunt, tree-themed activities for all ages and arboretum guided tours.
The Arbor Day celebration ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Hynson Lounge, located in Hodson Hall.
Ceremony highlights include the investiture of Verville, an associate professor of biology as the chair of the natural sciences, and conferral of the Honorary Doctor of Science degree upon Norton.
Following the degree ceremony, Norton will deliver the keynote address.
An invitation-only dinner honoring Verville and Norton will close out the day-long celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.