Dollar General store manager Brison applauded for preventing fraud

CHESTERTOWN — Mike Brison, manager of the Dollar General store here, was presented with a certificate of recognition at the Kent County Commissioners’ June 7 meeting for his role in preventing elder abuse.
According to a news release, Brison, who lives in Chesapeake Landing, was previously the store manager at the Dollar General in Worton. He has been in his Chestertown position for four years.
Brison encountered an elderly woman requesting a Visa gift card for a large amount and became concerned, the release states. Her bank was contacted and an investigation prevented her from being another victim of a phone scam.
“This activity is not just something you read about happening in other places. It’s here,” said Capt. Dennis Hickman of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the release. “It’s critical that everyone be vigilant and not respond to unexpected telephone requests, especially those requesting personal or financial information. Telephone con artists prey especially on people over 60.”
According to studies, scams are underreported and under investigated.
Fraud is the fastest increasing form of elder abuse, the release states.
AARP and the National Center of Elder Abuse say that over half of all financial exploitation is committed by family members and nearly one-third by caregivers.
The Kent County Commission on Aging offers this background:
• Why is there so much scamming happening now? Social media, the internet and email are all potential gold mines for scammers. Technology is helpful to scammers and so much more of our personal information is available to them.
• Why pick on the elderly? Elderly people tend to be less tech savvy. These strangers can become rude and verbally abusive when they know you have their number. They may even threaten bodily harm. Remember, these are empty threats.
• How can I protect myself against being scammed? Understand that companies and government agencies do not conduct formal business by phone. Never be afraid to hang up on an unsolicited call of any nature. If the contact is really important, the caller will follow up with a letter. Another tipoff to their illicit activities is their request for payment using gift cards. Gift cards are the currency of choice because these transactions are quick and untraceable. No legitimate company requests payment via gift card numbers.
For more information, go to https://www.arpa.org/money/scams-fraud/ or https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid_scam#signs.
The Kent County Commission on Aging is identifying all local stores offering electronic gift cards and will contact managers to remind them to be vigilant when selling gift cards.
