ROCK HALL — The mayor and council here unanimously passed its budget following a public hearing Thursday, June 30 — one day before the new fiscal year started.
The budget totals $1.5 million in the general fund and $1.2 million in the utility fund, according to Town Manager Bob Resele.
While there is no increase in the real property tax rate, which remains at $0.38 per $100 of assessed value, utility rates will increase 2.5% and the base water allocation has been reduced.
There is no surplus in either the general or utility fund.
At the start of last week’s public hearing, Mayor Dawn Jacobs said that the council met seven times to finalize the budget.
“What we were faced with this year is what all the towns and county government was faced with; a high priority of concern is our employee retention and recruitment,” Jacobs said, adding that much of the general and utility fund budgets were comprised of employee compensation and benefits.
Town employees will see an average performance raise of 3.5% in the FY23 budget, Resele said.
There is also a retention incentive payment for employees coming out of the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Starting in FY23, new town employees will only receive 60% medical benefits coverage for their families — before those family members would have been 100% covered by the town.
In the utility budget, numerous fees were increased.
Meter reading fees increased from $10 to $20; penalties went from 5% to 10%; reconnect fees increased from $25 to $100; and water and sewer connection fees went from $5,000 to $7,500.
“Not a lot of volume driving those fees but it does add up,” Jacobs said.
The base allocation for water consumption will be reduced from 15,000 gallons to 12,000 gallons with a 2.5% increase in utility rates across the board.
Councilman James Cook said the allocation was brought down to be closer to that of other municipalities, increase revenue from high-volume users and reduce overall water consumption.
“The way it worked before is if you used 15,000 gallons and used (10,000), well you still paid for 15,000 gallons,” Cook said. “This way it’s a little bit more in the middle where 82% of users use 12,000 gallons or less and there’s only about 18% of users will use above that.”
Rock Hall resident Gren Whitman was the only in-person attendee at the meeting, which was livestreamed.
“My only concern about town government is that it be competent and transparent,” he said. “For the second year in a row, this budget hearing is being held at the very last possible day. I want you to explain to me and others why this is so.”
Jacobs said the council was not able to work on the budget sooner because of “delays due to our distraction with the town hall” and staff illnesses.
Whitman said, according to the charter, the budget must be presented by May 30.
“It’s one of the mayor’s few duties to introduce and make sure that the budget is done on time and for two years it has not been done on time and that is your responsibility,” Whitman said. “I don’t think you have an explanation. The fact is, it’s late, and the fact is this hearing is basically meaningless because you’re going to vote on the budget right after it, so it doesn’t really matter what I say, it doesn’t matter what anyone else says, at this hearing.”
Jacobs said each of the budget workshops were open to the public and anyone was welcome to participate.
“I respectfully ask that this does not happen again,” Whitman said.
Whitman was the only member of the public to comment.
Following the hearing, the council voted, 4-0, to approve the budget. Councilman Tim Edwards was not present.
