ANNAPOLIS — The House of Delegates advanced two pieces of legislation Friday that would put the issue of legalizing recreational marijuana on the ballot in November.
Now set to go before the Senate, HB 1 is a constitutional amendment that would ask Maryland voters whether people 21 or older may use and possess marijuana. If a majority of voters approve the amendment in November, HB 837 would become law, with additional regulatory decisions to be determined by the General Assembly.
Current marijuana laws would stay in effect until July 2023.
HB 1 was approved 96-34 and HB 837 was passed 92-37.
Following a series of changes to Maryland’s stance on marijuana — including its 2014 decriminalization and the authorization of medical cannabis that same year — these bills would mark the state’s broadest allowance on the drug.
Maryland’s push shadows a growing movement nationally. With Friday’s decision, Maryland is one step closer to becoming the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Since the substance was decriminalized in 2014, Maryland law has defined possession of 10 grams or more as a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months imprisonment or fines up to $1,000.
However, according to a nonpartisan review submitted by the Department of Legislative Services, there were 1,072 arrests in Maryland for possession of marijuana — 59% were Black; and 39% were white.
Two-thirds of those arrested were 21 or over.
If passed, the bills would strike marijuana convictions from both the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website and the state’s criminal records database. It would also allow citizens currently incarcerated on marijuana charges to apply to have their sentences reduced.
The bills’ sponsor, Del. Luke Clippinger, D-46-Baltimore City, said it was time for Maryland to re-evaluate how it has treated cannabis and its users, alluding to the “thousands and thousands and thousands” of citizens who have been put in jail on marijuana charges.
“Those thousands of incarcerations have not made us safer,” Clippinger said.
Acknowledging his support for legalized marijuana and the voters’ ability to make that decision, Del. Gabriel Acevero, D-39-Montgomery, voted against HB 837, calling for further considerations on equity and reparative justice.
“It is not enough for us to acknowledge the harm that is done to communities by the intentional war on drugs,” Acevero told the House. “It is not enough for us to address the criminal legal aspect of cannabis legalization for the communities that have been harmed. What is equally as important is that we repair the harm that was done to the communities that have been disproportionally impacted. And unfortunately, that bill does not do that.”
Another component of HB 837 calls for Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission to conduct a “comprehensive baseline study” on a variety of social and health concerns. Specifically, the study would look at usage data, incidents of impaired driving, hospitalizations, calls to poison control centers, and diagnoses of cannabis use disorder and problem cannabis use.
If passed, the MMCC would have to complete identical surveys annually.
Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-5-Carroll, criticized the state’s “backwards” approach towards legalization, saying Maryland should evaluate marijuana’s public health impacts before passing the law.
“We are putting the marijuana cart before the proverbial marijuana horse,” Shoemaker said.
The Senate has to approve both measures before they can go before Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and then, eventually, onto the Maryland election ballot. Both bills were passed in the House with a veto-proof majority.
