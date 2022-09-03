Cameras in effect now

Fines for passing a school bus illegally in Queen Anne’s began March 1, 2021.

 QACSO

School is officially back in session this week in Queen Anne’s County, and that means the big yellow buses are on the roads once again. Commuters may find they need to leave the house a little earlier in the morning, and we know it can be asking a lot, especially when the sun continues to rise later with each passing day. Exacerbated by those end-of-summer blues, it can be hard for some of us who are not “morning people” to function when that first cup of coffee hasn’t kicked in yet.

But there is one very important reason why it’s good to be alert and making decent time: Our region’s children and youth are out there on the roads as well.

