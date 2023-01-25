Edgemere Elementary School was named the elementary school winner in the 2022 Wyland National Art and Classroom Mural Challenge. As a prize, the school will receive $250 gift card in art supplies from Blick Art Materials.

The 50-foot-long, award-winning mural at Edgemere Elementary was created by about 20 students in Grades 4 and 5, under the leadership of art teacher Gregory Flach. The mural depicts a tropical coral reef and is painted in the style of artist and conservationist Robert Wyland.

