Editor’s Note: The July 27, 2023 issue of The Dundalk Eagle incorrectly said that the Edgemere Firemen’s Parade would begin at 6 p.m. — the correct time was 6:30. We apologize for this error.
Despite 90-degree temperatures into the evening, families brought out picnic blankets and lawn chairs to line North Point Road for the annual Edgemere Firemen’s Parade last Friday.
The highlight of the parade is a line of firetrucks blaring sirens and flashing their lights. Trucks and ambulances come from fire companies across the county to support the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department. Many had to leave as soon as they finished the parade route, because their emergency vehicles were on-call.
Other local parade favorites braved the hot, humid weather to celebrate the community’s firemen and first responders.
The Wells McComas Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2678 honor guard led the second wave of parade marchers, followed by Post Commander Daniel Woolfrey and Auxiliary President Helen Crossett.
Korean War Veteran Frank Harris was honored, wearing a garrison cap covered in pins and medals, and a POW-MIA patch on his sleeve. The VFW lineup concluded with a group of veterans in uniform riding on a trailer with a replica soldier’s monument.
State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, Del. Ric Metzgar and Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell all followed. Salling and Metzgar tossed handfuls of candy to the crowd from the back of their classic convertibles, while Crandell walked the parade route.
Chesapeake Terrace Elementary, Above and Beyond Learning Center and Edgemere Church brought out smiling families to ride along in the parade. Rising Starz Dance had a huge group of kids and their families walking the route.
Angels Supporting Your Troops, a local nonprofit that sends care packages to troops overseas, showed out in full force, with two vehicles and at least a dozen volunteers.
The Maryland Aviation Museum, the Chesapeake Bay Association, the North Point Council, and Edgemere Senior Center were represented as well. The Senior Center’s float advertised all sorts of great exercises and games that are available weekly.
Actors from the Haunted Dungeons at Fort Howard showed up in their full, terrifying costumes to promote the annual Halloween event.
A color guard led Boy Scout Troop 1814 as they carried the American flag and their troop’s flag throughout the Edgemere community.
The last fire truck in the parade lineup was Purkey’s Party Pumper, the tricked-out party truck seen at many local parades and carnivals. The Party Pumper was a crowd favorite as it rolled down North Point Road spitting plumes of fire into the sky.
The Edgemere Firemen’s Parade is held alongside a four-day carnival at Sparrows Point High School, benefiting the North Point-Edgemere VFD.
Originally organized by a group of 15 community members, the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire station was formed in 1935, and held its first carnival at Edgemere Elementary School in 1955. Since then, the volunteer fire station has become a staple of the small community.
