The Vietnam Women’s Memorial depicts three uniformed women with a wounded soldier. During the war, women served as nurses, equipment operators and other specialist positions; 7,484 women died in service.
A U.S. Army Reservist reads some of the 58,307 names etched into “the Wall” of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“The Three Soldiers” statue is part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Standing watch over “The Wall,” the bronze sculpture shows a lifelike depiction of the young men who fought in the Vietnam War.
Seen in this aerial photograph from the United States Geological Survey, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is designed to represent “a wound that is closed and healing.”
On the National Mall in Washington, there is a wall of black granite set into the ground, angled between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Positioned with respect to the towering landmarks of the nation’s greatest commanders-in-chief, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall reflects a chapter of American history that is more often remembered in silence.
Inscribed with the names of more than 58,000 American service members who died during the Vietnam War, “The Wall” is 493 feet, 6 inches in total, with two symmetrical halves that meet at a 125-degree angle. The wall is just over 10 feet deep at the center, tapering to just 8 inches at each end, pointing toward the presidential monuments. The design, by architect Maya Lin, was chosen by a nationwide contest. Lin designed the monument to represent “a wound that is closed and healing” within the landscape.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is one of the world’s most visited monuments, serving as a permanent and public record of those men and women who paid the ultimate price for their country. More than just names written in stone, the memory of their sacrifice is carried on after the war by more than 2.7 million Americans who served alongside them.
The courage of the young men who served in the war are memorialized with a sculpture adjacent to the wall: “The Three Soldiers.” White, Black and Latino, the three soldiers are brothers-in-arms, united and loyal in the face of unspeakable danger.
Women are also remembered among those who gave their lives in Vietnam — 7,484 women, most of them nurses, are remembered in the Vietnam Women’s Memorial just south of the wall.
Nurses and medics treated more than 300,000 wounded soldiers in the war, with significantly higher rates of amputations compared to World War II and the Korean War. Every day, military personnel were exposed to atrocities by an enemy that indiscriminately killed women, children and civilians. They were also exposed to long-term damage by Agent Orange, a toxic chemical deployed by the U.S. to destroy the foliage in Vietnam’s dense jungles. Countless Vietnam veterans have developed lung cancer and related diseases later in life connected to Agent Orange exposure, including my own grandfather, John Lumpkins, who passed away in 2005.
Lumpkins was also one of the 766 prisoners of war captured in Vietnam. He carried on the memory of the 114 prisoners of war who never returned home from captivity. Several thousand remain “Missing in Action,” leaving behind thousands of family members still without closure.
Attempting to read all of the names listed on the wall is a staggering challenge. Listed in alphabetically and ordered by the day of death, the names cover 140 panels which are polished to a mirror shine. Each panel requires several minutes of silent reading to cover, granting just seconds of remembrance for each individual human life lost. There is never enough time to grasp every name with the full weight it deserves.
Occasionally, visitors to the wall give a particular name its proper significance: they look up the name in on-site reference books, locate its place on the wall and copy the etched letters onto a piece of paper, sometimes leaving behind a note or a token. These visitors have made the journey to our nation’s capital find the name of someone they knew etched in stone, a family member or a friend; a few recognize their brothers-in-arms. For them, each name on the wall represents a wound that is closed and healing.
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that more than half a million Vietnam War-era veterans are still alive today. Their memory of those veterans lost during the war and since is greater than any monument. They know better than anyone that “all gave some, some gave all.”
