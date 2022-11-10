On the National Mall in Washington, there is a wall of black granite set into the ground, angled between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Positioned with respect to the towering landmarks of the nation’s greatest commanders-in-chief, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall reflects a chapter of American history that is more often remembered in silence.

Inscribed with the names of more than 58,000 American service members who died during the Vietnam War, “The Wall” is 493 feet, 6 inches in total, with two symmetrical halves that meet at a 125-degree angle. The wall is just over 10 feet deep at the center, tapering to just 8 inches at each end, pointing toward the presidential monuments. The design, by architect Maya Lin, was chosen by a nationwide contest. Lin designed the monument to represent “a wound that is closed and healing” within the landscape.

