Dale Martin carries the ball in the Owls’ Nov. 11 game against the Dulaney Lions. Martin continues to be a powerhouse on both sides of the ball, and he led the team in tackles against the Blake Bengals on Friday, Nov. 18.
Running back Jordan Fiorenza runs with the ball during Friday’s matchup against the Blake Bengals.
Photo by Ben Terzi
Dale Martin carries the ball in the Owls’ Nov. 11 game against the Dulaney Lions. Martin continues to be a powerhouse on both sides of the ball, and he led the team in tackles against the Blake Bengals on Friday, Nov. 18.
Last Friday, Nov. 18., the Dundalk Owls defeated the Blake Bengals 37-0 in a completely lopsided blowout that pushes the local team to the 4A/3A State Semi-Finals.
The Owls relied on the play from their star running back Jordan Fiorenza who could not be stopped from crossing the end zone line three times in a single game.
According to Owls Head Coach Tom Abel, he credits last week’s big win to his team “preparing all week.”
“We perfected what we wanted to do and we executed really well, and I think the score is reflective of the hard work from the kids,” Abel said.
Though Dundalk had a slow start offensively, the team eventually found their stride after Fiorenza accelerated into the end zone to put the Owls on the board 7-0 before the first quarter ended.
Fiorenza would go on to finish the game with 18 points, however the Owls’ defense truly shined as they managed a complete shutout against the Bengals.
Head Coach Abel said it feels good to have Fiorenza back consistently on the field. Two weeks ago, the Owls made a cautious of choice of pulling their star running back out and letting him rest off a minor injury. Fiorenza only played in the very first drive and third quarter.
“As far as Dulaney, he had a little bruise but we made it a business decision to pull him out,” Abel said. “It’s nice because we’re able to feed him and make him the focal point of the offense.”
Every Bengals drive couldn’t put a dent in Dundalk’s defense, as the Owls swallowed up each opportunity Blake tried to take.
Not only did the Green and Yellow’s secondary defend seven passes, the brute defenders mustered up four sacks for a collective 49 loss of yards with senior defensive lineman Chimdy Onoh leading the team with two sacks.
Dundalk’s head coach says his team prioritizes film study to find ways to make opposing offenses feel uncomfortable come game time.
“We take the time to break down the film and we try to find out what [opposing offenses] do really well we try take that away and make them beat us in another way that their not comfortable with,” Abel said.
After Fiorenza’s first quarter touchdown, the Owls beefed up their lead throughout the second quarter by scoring 21 points.
Junior running back Desmond Oxendine would compliment Fiorenza’s play by rushing for the touchdown in the second quarter before senior quarterback Ja Bonner would score on a QB keeper that extended the Owls’ lead to 28 points before halftime.
Bonner also had a notable performance in the first half, showing poise in the pocket while also not after to scramble for extra yardage.
The All-County quarterback would go on to close out the game with over 100 passing yards on 10 attempts along with his rushing touchdown.
While the Owls refused to let up on defense, penalties also killed the Bengals’ momentum on offense and limited any potential of mounting a comeback.
As the second half started, the Owls chewed much of the game clock with their superb rushing performances on the backs of Fiorenza, Oxendine and Dale Martin that kept Blake off the field.
The Owls will now look to square off against the Arundel Wildcats 7 p.m. tomorrow at home for the state semi-finals. The Wildcats enter next game with a record of 9 wins and 2 losses.
Dundalk hopes to book another trip to the state championship for another year in a row, only this time expecting a better outcome that have the Owls hoist the playoffs’ trophy.
“They’re ready,” Abel said. “That’s been the team’s goal all along — they’re excited and ready for the task.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.