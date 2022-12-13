Last Saturday, Dec. 10, residents gathered outside Poplar Inn for the annual Dundalk Christmas Tree Lighting.
For the past four years, the event has been held at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Wise Avenue where families crowded the parking lot at Poplar Place to share in the Christmas spirit.
The Tree Lighting kicked off at 4:30 p.m. with children being invited to the North Point Library for an arts and craft workshop, as they awaited Santa’s arrival.
While the children and their families made festive crafts, local band Too Cool For Yule serenaded the remaining attendees with rock-and-roll Christmas classics.
“Isn’t it wonderful that the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the town of Dundalk?” Councilman Todd Crandell said. “I want to thank you all for coming out tonight and I want to thank the volunteers who put this together.”
Organized by community resident Will Feuer, the Tree Lighting is only possible through the work of tireless volunteers that includes Paul Rufe, Lisa Harlow, John Purkey and Nate Purkey, and so many more community members.
Though their work, attendees and their children go to take in the holiday season through spirited music, toy giveaways and of course the gigantic Christmas tree.
This year’s 24-foot Christmas tree was lit up with bright bulbs that shined through the night sky on Saturday evening.
Before the tree was officially lit, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance, escorted by two local fire engines — the bubble-blowing, fire-shooting Purkey’s Party Pumper and Tim Cashion’s firetruck.
The jolly couple cruised through every nook and cranny throughout Dundalk waving at all the local children who went outside to watch. Along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the two were joined on the fire brigade by the Grinch, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Erl Lion and Elf on the Shelf.
Children jumped and screamed as the wonderful band of Christmas cheer cruised into Poplar Place’s parking lot. Parents quickly pulled out their phones in hopes to snag a few photos with the big guy from the North Pole.
The entire parking lot was overfilled with merrymaking holiday joy, with everything culminating to the final countdown of the Christmas Tree Lighting. And as the clock ticked down to the last seconds, each row of lights on the tree simultaneously sparked bright in the night sky.
“I enjoyed the Christmas Tree Lighting,” attendee Shayna Campbell said with her family.
Campbell and her family have come to the Christmas Tree Lighting every year and credits seeing Santa as the reason that keeps them attending.
After the tree was lit, attendees could keep warm at Poplar Sports Bar where they were served cookies and hot chocolate after meeting Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
For some, the Christmas Tree Lighting serves as a celebration of the holiday season as well as a tribute to the Dundalk community.
“We grow up, so we live very close by and this is where we’re from — Dundalk,” Rachel Hopka said. “This is our second time, [my daughter] had a good experience seeing Santa Claus and she got to take pictures.”
But even for those who are new to the area, like Barbara Hicks, the Christmas Tree Lighting is a great event to get acclimated with Dundalk and its community members.
“It was awesome, it was great,” said Hicks. “This is my first time coming to it — I saw it on Facebook so I figured I’d bring my granddaughter so she can see what’s going on and it’ll be a memory for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.