Last Saturday, Dec. 10, residents gathered outside Poplar Inn for the annual Dundalk Christmas Tree Lighting.

For the past four years, the event has been held at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Wise Avenue where families crowded the parking lot at Poplar Place to share in the Christmas spirit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.