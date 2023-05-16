Dundalk High School’s varsity baseball team stunned the No. 1 seed Dulaney High School Lions in a 4-0 blowout during the second round of the playoffs.
The Monday meeting between the Owls and Lions was a rescheduled game after rainy weather voided the fixture after one full inning on Saturday, May 13. An impressive game from Owls’ starting pitcher Mehki Mancuso, coupled with a huge offensive tear in the top of the fifth inning is what led Dundalk to an upset win over the Lions.
Kicking off in the bottom of the second inning, Owls had a one-run lead on the Lions that was sustained through Dundalk’s defensive prowess into the next three innings. Mancuso had delivered the first of many strikeouts to the Lions’ Ibo Bakir to transition into the third inning.
The next three innings would be show off both teams’ defensive power, as neither could really gain traction offensively. In the top of the third inning, the Owls at-bats were short-lived as both Jaydden Espiritusanto and Coreem Wright were tagged out at first base following their underwhelming hits.
The Lions’ best chance to even out the game came in the bottom of the third inning. Though Owls’ Moris Gomez and Ja Bonner collected two outs for their teams, the Lions found two of their players on first and second base.
It was in this inning that Lions’ catcher Liam Gaumont smacked a line drive ball into Mancuso’s foot that brought the game into a short halt. Both coaches and Owls’ fans were met with a sudden wave of anxiety that the starting pitcher would be injured and unable to carry on the game.
However, the exact opposite happened — Mancuso stayed on the mound and delivered another clutch strikeout to Lions’ Connor Dow to close out the third inning, and maintain his team’s lead over the region’s top team.
At the top of the fourth inning, the Owls still could not get anything going offensively. Justin Bowyer would hit a ground ball to the Lions’ second baseman and be tossed out at first base. Bonner followed his teammate’s at-bat with a popfly out to left field. The top of the fourth inning was closed out by a Morris Gomez striking out.
Though Dundalk struggled on the offense, the Owls continued to make defensive stops on the Lions. Mancuso threw yet another strikeout for Dulaney’s second basemen Maddox Helme to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Next, Owls’ catcher {span}Espiritusanto{/span} caught a pop-up ball for another out.
With one Lions’ player on second base, Dundalk’s Moris Gomez picked up a ground ball from Lions’ Ibo Bakir and toss him out at first base. It was after this defensive stand from Dundalk, where a paradigm shift had occurred — the Owls might just be able to pull off this victory.
Dundalk’s potential upset over the Lions became a reality in the top of the fifth inning. Owls’ right-fielder Connor Reich smacked a slugger over second for a first-base hit to open the inning. Next, Michael Baez’s bat collided for a line drive ball that went pass third base into left field.
Suddenly, the Owls had two players on bags — Reich on second base and Baez on first base. After a popfly out from Espiritusanto, Dundalk’s Coreem Wright was up to bat.
Lions’ pitcher Nate Farlow tossed a ball and strike to Wright, before the center-fielder smacked a dinger deep into centerfield that allowed Reich and Baez to round the bases to home plate. Dundalk’s lead grew to three runs, but the scoring did not stop there.
Owls’ Mason Wingate hit a ground ball that would be a routine groundout to first base. However, an error from the Lions saw the ball thrown out of play, and Wright score a batted in run to extend the lead to four.
Defensive stops and clutch pitching from the Owls would define the rest of game. When Mancuso delivered the final strike against Lions’ Bakir, the game was over and Dundalk had done the unthinkable.
After shutting out Dulaney, Dundalk advanced in the playoffs to face Perry Hall in the regional finals. The Owls fell to the Gators 14-3 on Tuesday, May 16.
