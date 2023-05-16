Dundalk High School’s varsity baseball team stunned the No. 1 seed Dulaney High School Lions in a 4-0 blowout during the second round of the playoffs.

The Monday meeting between the Owls and Lions was a rescheduled game after rainy weather voided the fixture after one full inning on Saturday, May 13. An impressive game from Owls’ starting pitcher Mehki Mancuso, coupled with a huge offensive tear in the top of the fifth inning is what led Dundalk to an upset win over the Lions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.