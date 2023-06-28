Crowded at the Front

Slow and steady wins the race? No one seemed to want to take the lead in the 2019 Heritage Fair pig races as they crowded near the finish.

 File Photo by Bill Gates

Pig racing will once again return to the Heritage Fair, this Saturday and Sunday.

The family-friendly event consists of young pigs racing around an enclosed track, usually led with a treat.

  

