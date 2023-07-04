Hispanic cultural aspects were included at this year’s Heritage Fair and Independence Day Parade to reach Dundalk’s rising Latino population.
Attendees at both events took in familiar classic rock music and American flag waving festivities, however, some were delighted with the inclusion of different cultures.
According to organizers for both community events, the decision to include Hispanic acts was intentional to draw in community members that have been historically left out.
“Nuestras Raices partnered with us to try to grow and show that this is not just a community, white-based fair,” Heritage Fair president Eric Davis said.
Founded in 2019, Nuestras Raices Inc, is a Hispanic and Latino community cultural organization based in Baltimore city’s neighborhood of Highlandtown. According to their mission statement, the group aims to educate, preserve and promote the diversity of Hispanic culture throughout the Baltimore region.
And Dundalk is no exception.
Davis stressed the need to bridge the gap between white and Latino community members, as Dundalk continues to become a more diverse neighborhood every year. According to U.S. Census data, Dundalk’s Hispanic population grew from approximately 2,334 in 2011 to almost 6,000 in 2020 — a 153 percent increase in less than a decade.
“When you say Dundalk Heritage Fair, they think it’s only a caucasian fair and they’re not welcomed,” Davis said. “So, we met with Angelo and they felt like this was a good thing to do — try to bridge the gap.”
One way Nuestras Raices tries to promote the diverse cultures of Latin America is through organizing several bands and organization to participate in community events in Dundalk. This year’s Heritage Fair specifically brought in a diverse lineup of Latino rock and pop, and salsa music from performers like DJ Kiko, The Bad Hombres and Patrick Alban & Noche Latina.
In addition to live music, Nuestras Raices provided the Heritage Fair with multiple vendors, food and translators to help people connect better with others throughout the weekend.
“We look forward for more years to come to be able to participate with you and share with you some of our culture and diversity,” Nuestras Raices founder Angelo Solera said.
Meanwhile, Solera’s group has also became an instrumental part in scheduling multiple acts to participate in Dundalk’s Independence Day Parade. Specifically, there was seven cultural organizations that walked the streets of Dundalk.
Costumed dancers, folk bands and trotting horses delighted onlookers as the parade culminated into an appreciation of diversity.
For viewers like Yesenia Leger, the Florida-native had just recently moved into a house on the parade route and was in awe about the event as a whole.
“I love the drums and I love marching bands, so every time one came I was just beside myself,” Leger said. “The [Hispanic culture] was one of my favorite parts — I love to see the dances, so it was very interesting to see.”
Coverage of the full Independence Day Parade will be featured in next week’s issue of The Dundalk Eagle.
